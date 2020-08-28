Advertisement

Bars, restaurants voluntarily close in Vermillion to help slow COVID-19 spread

(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All Vermillion bars and restaurants have collectively and voluntarily closed their doors in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Nate Welch, President and CEO of Vermillion Area Chamber Company and Carter Larson, Student Government Association Vice President said in a video that businesses truly felt that it’s the right thing to do, and obviously has financial impacts.

The Vermillion community is coming together and purchasing gift cards and ordering takeout to continue to support these businesses. Head to LiveVermillion.com for more.

