FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR: Canton!

Previewing Tea at Canton in Week Two!
By Zach Borg
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though it’s week two for 11B and 9-Man schools in South Dakota, it’s opening week for 11A, 11AA and 11AAA!

The Dakota News Now Football Friday Tailgate Tour’s second stop was in Canton this evening where the defending 11A champions open with Tea in a rematch of last year’s semifinal. In the video above find out how the C-Hawks hope to replace Kayden Verley and get the Dakota News Now Sports Puppy’s game pick!

In the segment above we take a look at the Tea Titans and a physical front line they hope can take them back to the state championship game!

