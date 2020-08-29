Advertisement

FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 1 (8-28-20)

Highlights from 16 games in South Dakota and Iowa!
By Zach Borg and Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High school football season got into full swing this week with Class 11A, 11AA & 11AAA kicking off in South Dakota and the Iowa season getting underway.

Football Friday is there to meet the challenge with a record 16 (!!) games!

In our opening block in the video viewer above you can see highlights from Rapid City Stevens at O’Gorman, Aberdeen at Washington, Pierre at Sturgis, Tea at Canton, Lennox at Dell Rapids, Custer at West Central and Madison at Dakota Valley!

In our second block we check in on 11A with Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan hosting Elk Point-Jefferson, Sioux Valley at Tri-Valley and Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central in Garretson!

Next up we buzz in on 9AA and 9A featuring Viborg-Hurley at Arlington-Lake Preston, Canistota/Freeman at DeSmet and Scotland at Howard!

To wrap up the show we check in on a 9B showdown between Langford and Faulkton and hit the kickoff of Iowa season with Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Western Christian!

