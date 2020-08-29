Advertisement

Storms Return Sunday

Some Storms Will Become Severe
By Tyler Roney
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:53 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are tracking some showers and storms that will develop well west of the Missouri this evening and some of them will drift east and cross the river overnight and into Sunday morning. By that point, they’ll lose a lot of their energy and there won’t be much of a threat for severe weather.

Sunday afternoon a strong cold front will approach the area and that’s going to develop showers and storms by Sunday evening. There will be a threat for severe weather on Sunday night and into early Monday morning with the main risks being for large hail and damaging wind gusts. This cold front will bring significantly cooler temperatures. Highs will only be in the lower 70′s early next week and morning lows will range from the 40′s to the lower 50′s! Air conditioners finally will get a nice break.

Dry air will stick around throughout much of the week as temperatures remain cooler. Sunshine will return throughout the day on Monday and stick around through Tuesday through next Friday. Temperatures will gradually warm up back to the upper 70′s to near 80, but we’re not going to be dealing too intense with the heat.

