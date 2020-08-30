380 new cases, hospitalizations decrease

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 380 new COVID-19 cases as active cases stay over 2,000.

The 380 new cases bring the state total 13,322, three days after the state announced an underreporting due to a ‘reporting aberration’. The increase in active cases brings the state to 2,644.

Current hospitalizations are at 78, down one from Saturday.

The state also reported 164 more recoveries, the state total now sits at 10,511.

No new deaths were reported Sunday; that number remains at 167.

On Thursday, a Department of Health official said an aberration occurred Sunday evening during the automated geocoding process of new test results received. This geocoding process helps officials verify the state and county where the patient lives. State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said the problem has been fixed. He said the aberration did not affect the notification or investigation process.

