Harrisburg opens football season with 4-tier spectator plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fall sports are in full swing at many schools around the state this weekend, and with activities lining up some districts are limiting the number of fans at their events.

Harrisburg School District leaders are trying to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 as they are allowing up to 6 spectators per participant.

The District has a 4-tier plan when it comes to events, green tier allows 6 spectators per participant, yellow allows four, and orange allows two.

Harrisburg Activities Director Jim Altenburg said, “We’ve got obviously our systems in place to track cases and track close contacts through the district, so we are relying on our nursing staff, our administration and the department of health to basically get us through those situations.”

Saturday was full of events at Harrisburg High School, and school officials say the public has followed their plan well.

Altenburg added, “Required masks in the venues and they’ve been outstanding, they’ve cooperated and we have no complaints.”

In a time where not all states across the country are playing sports, the Harrisburg Activities Director realizes how fortunate they are.

“It’s fantastic to have the kids back participating in their activities, it’s fantastic to have their friends out here supporting them and their parents out here supporting them. There’s no better place to be on a fall evening than at the football field or in the gym at a volleyball match. It’s great to be back here,” Altenburg said.

With the ever-changing nature of the Coronavirus pandemic, the district is talking things one day at a time.

“We are certainly taking it day-by-day and seeing how different things and the cases that we have progress and we’ll keep adjusting as we need to and try to get to the end of the season,” said Altenburg.

On Saturday, Harrisburg was in the yellow tier of their plan and only four spectators were allowed per participant.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.