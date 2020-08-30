Advertisement

Harrisburg opens football season with 4-tier spectator plan

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fall sports are in full swing at many schools around the state this weekend, and with activities lining up some districts are limiting the number of fans at their events.

Harrisburg School District leaders are trying to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 as they are allowing up to 6 spectators per participant.

The District has a 4-tier plan when it comes to events, green tier allows 6 spectators per participant, yellow allows four, and orange allows two.

Harrisburg Activities Director Jim Altenburg said, “We’ve got obviously our systems in place to track cases and track close contacts through the district, so we are relying on our nursing staff, our administration and the department of health to basically get us through those situations.”

Saturday was full of events at Harrisburg High School, and school officials say the public has followed their plan well.

Altenburg added, “Required masks in the venues and they’ve been outstanding, they’ve cooperated and we have no complaints.”

In a time where not all states across the country are playing sports, the Harrisburg Activities Director realizes how fortunate they are.

“It’s fantastic to have the kids back participating in their activities, it’s fantastic to have their friends out here supporting them and their parents out here supporting them. There’s no better place to be on a fall evening than at the football field or in the gym at a volleyball match. It’s great to be back here,” Altenburg said.

With the ever-changing nature of the Coronavirus pandemic, the district is talking things one day at a time.

“We are certainly taking it day-by-day and seeing how different things and the cases that we have progress and we’ll keep adjusting as we need to and try to get to the end of the season,” said Altenburg.

On Saturday, Harrisburg was in the yellow tier of their plan and only four spectators were allowed per participant.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SD team competes in Men’s Class C Slow Pitch

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Men’s Class C National Championship is being held this weekend in Oklahoma City, and one South Dakota team made their way into the double-elimination tournament.

News

SF Lincoln takes down Watertown 48-28

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Scott Engen
SF Lincoln takes down Watertown 48-28

News

Two deaths, large surge in coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 425 new COVID-19 cases as active cases remain above 2,000.

News

South Dakota State-Tribal Relations Committee meets without Governor Noem

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Austin H Goss
The Governor opted not to attend, citing poor treatment of her staff by committee members.

Latest News

News

T. Denny Sanford was subject of child pornography investigation

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT
The nonprofit newsroom ProPublica is reporting T. Denny Sanford, South Dakota’s richest man and biggest philanthropist, was being investigated for possible possession of child pornography.

News

‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel movies, has died of cancer.

News

South Dakota Army National Guard deploying to Djibouti, Africa

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
|
By Miranda Paige
More than 190 soldiers with the South Dakota Army National Guard will soon be heading to Djibouti, Africa.

News

New invention from Groton company aims to reduce grain bin accidents

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Groton company is trying to solve one of the most dangerous problems to South Dakota farmers and producers with the release of a new product.

News

Heartland Hemp Association to host event in Fort Pierre

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
The event comes as South Dakota is on the eve of legalized hemp.

News

Sioux Falls Diocese lifts dispensation amid pandemic

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Sioux Falls Diocese lifts dispensation amid pandemic