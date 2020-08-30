Advertisement

Motorcycle accident leads to one death

Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle Crash(WIBW)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died Saturday night in a crash west of Hartford.

A truck was in the eastbound lane of South Dakota Highway 38 waiting to make a left hand turn into a business when an eastbound motorcycle failed to slow down in time and hit the rear of the pickup truck.

The 43-year-old man that was driving the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from his vehicle.

He was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Two people were in the pickup truck and were not injured.

Both were wearing seat belts.

