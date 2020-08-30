Advertisement

One dead, four injured in Moody County crash

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLANDREAU, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead and four others are injured following a two-vehicle crash west of Flandreau.

The accident happened Friday night at about 10:31 when two trucks collided at an intersection east of I-29.

One truck was heading north on 474th Avenue and did not stop at a stop sign.

The driver then collided with a truck that was heading east on South Dakota Highway 32.

Five people were in that truck, one of them was a 39-year-old woman who died at the scene.

The other driver, a 63-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Flandreau before being airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

All six people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts.

