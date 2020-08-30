One dead, two injured in Union County crash
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JEFFERSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A fatal crash south of Jefferson happened Saturday at about 3:32 a.m.
One person died and two others were injured.
An ambulance was southbound on I-29 when the driver lost control, went into the media, and then entered the northbound lanes.
The driver hit the back of a semi-truck, causing it to roll onto its passenger side.
A 29-year-old woman was a passenger in the ambulance and was thrown from the vehicle.
She was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi-truck and the ambulance were wearing seatbelts and received minor injuries.
Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.