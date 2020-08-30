Out-of-state runners top leader board at Sioux Falls Half Marathon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Around 500 Runners from across the country flocked into Sioux Falls this weekend for the Sioux Falls Half Marathon.

Marathon Officials say this was one of the first live races to take place since the Coronavirus pandemic.

The route began and ended at the Premiere Center.

Adam Cortez of Louisianna led the entire race and won the event with a time of 1:11:56.

Alan Carreno of Las Vegas placed second, and Craig Halverson of Omaha took third.

After the race Cortez says he didn’t run the time he wanted, but it was good to be back racing again.

“Honestly just get out there and really push it. In this sport it’s really tough when you’re putting in those miles and training so hard, and you really don’t know when the next chance to prove it is going to come. So just the opportunity to run a race in a beautiful state I’ve never been to, I just had to do it.” said Cortez.

On the Women’s side Amy Feit from Luverne, Minnesota took the title. She placed 9th overall and her average minute mile was 6:40. Feit finished with a time of 1:27:09 and says she hasn’t raced since February, and it was the little things about a race that she missed.

“It felt really good. It was fun to be at the starting line, listen to the national anthem, hear that gun go off. All of those things you love about racing,” Feit said.

