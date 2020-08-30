SD team competes in Men’s Class C Slow Pitch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Men’s Class C National Championship is being held this weekend in Oklahoma City, and one South Dakota team made their way into the double-elimination tournament.

In their first game Friday, 605 won 20-10. Things would get harder in game two though.

605 found themselves down six early in their game Saturday morning but would battle back, putting up four runs of their own, However, their opponent would go on to score 19 more runs. 605 would fall 25-10.

With a chance to still work themselves back into the winner’s bracket, 605 would have to win game three Saturday afternoon to stay alive. The Silverbacks were too much though, as they took down 605, 15-5.

It was a valiant effort though by our only South Dakota Representative in the tournament.

