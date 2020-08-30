SF Lincoln takes down Watertown 48-28

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Lincoln took down Watertown Saturday evening 48-28.

Lincoln quarterback Tommy Thompson would connect with tight end Luke Smith for a touchdown in the second quarter to put Lincoln ahead 27-14.

Watertown would fight back though, on the next possession Arrows quarterback Kale Stevenson would throw a bomb to wide receiver Dawson Schmidt. Schmidt would do the rest, outrunning the Patriot’s defense and getting into the endzone, Watertown back within a touchdown, 27-21.

Later in the second, Lincoln’s Ty Schafer would make a nice catch on the sideline to set the Patriot’s up with scoring opportunity before the half. However, Watertown would hold strong, not allowing Lincoln to put any point on the board before halftime.

The Arrows would never be able to make up the difference though, as Lincoln goes on to win this one at Howard Wood Field.

