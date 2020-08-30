SF Roosevelt victorious in close game with Brandon Valley

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Roosevelt took on the Lynx in Brandon Saturday evening.

After a scoreless first quarter, Rough Riders got a spark from Tyler Feldkamp on a punt return. Feldkamp broke free from BV’s punt coverage team, almost scoring but getting tripped up before he could find the endzone. The Riders would use the good field position to score a field goal, 3-0 Roosevelt.

Roosevelt would get the ball back in the second quarter, and sophomore QB Taylen Ashley would make a nice pass out to the flat to Tyler Feldkamp. Feldkamp would score this time, and in doing so become Roosevelt’s all-time receptions and receiving yards leader in the process.

Late in the second quarter, the Lynx were not going to go away. BV QB Lucas Slack would hand it off to Tate Johnson who would take it for a big gain, all the way into the redzone. Following that, Johnson would find pay-dirt, getting into the endzone and cutting Roosevelt’s lead down to three.

This tough fought game would come down to the last drive, but Roosevelt comes out on top, winning 23-21.

