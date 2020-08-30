Advertisement

SF Roosevelt victorious in close game with Brandon Valley

By Scott Engen
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Roosevelt took on the Lynx in Brandon Saturday evening.

After a scoreless first quarter, Rough Riders got a spark from Tyler Feldkamp on a punt return. Feldkamp broke free from BV’s punt coverage team, almost scoring but getting tripped up before he could find the endzone. The Riders would use the good field position to score a field goal, 3-0 Roosevelt.

Roosevelt would get the ball back in the second quarter, and sophomore QB Taylen Ashley would make a nice pass out to the flat to Tyler Feldkamp. Feldkamp would score this time, and in doing so become Roosevelt’s all-time receptions and receiving yards leader in the process.

Late in the second quarter, the Lynx were not going to go away. BV QB Lucas Slack would hand it off to Tate Johnson who would take it for a big gain, all the way into the redzone. Following that, Johnson would find pay-dirt, getting into the endzone and cutting Roosevelt’s lead down to three.

This tough fought game would come down to the last drive, but Roosevelt comes out on top, winning 23-21.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harrisburg defends home turf against Rapid City Central

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Harrisburg welcomed Rapid City Central on Saturday evening and won 63 to 7.

News

SD team competes in Men’s Class C Slow Pitch

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Men’s Class C National Championship is being held this weekend in Oklahoma City, and one South Dakota team made their way into the double-elimination tournament.

News

SF Lincoln takes down Watertown 48-28

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
SF Lincoln takes down Watertown 48-28

News

Harrisburg opens football season with 4-tier spectator plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Harrisburg opens football season with 4-tier spectator plan

Latest News

News

Two deaths, large surge in coronavirus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 425 new COVID-19 cases as active cases remain above 2,000.

News

South Dakota State-Tribal Relations Committee meets without Governor Noem

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT
|
By Austin H Goss
The Governor opted not to attend, citing poor treatment of her staff by committee members.

News

T. Denny Sanford was subject of child pornography investigation

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT
The nonprofit newsroom ProPublica is reporting T. Denny Sanford, South Dakota’s richest man and biggest philanthropist, was being investigated for possible possession of child pornography.

News

‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel movies, has died of cancer.

News

South Dakota Army National Guard deploying to Djibouti, Africa

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
|
By Miranda Paige
More than 190 soldiers with the South Dakota Army National Guard will soon be heading to Djibouti, Africa.

News

New invention from Groton company aims to reduce grain bin accidents

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Groton company is trying to solve one of the most dangerous problems to South Dakota farmers and producers with the release of a new product.