Tracking Severe Storms Tonight

Damaging Wind Gusts, Large Hail, and an Isolated Tornado All Possible
By Tyler Roney
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:53 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The wind will be causing issues throughout the day as sustained wind speeds will range between 20 and 25 mph with wind gusts well over 30 mph and this will be before the storms even arrive! A cold front will move through the entire area throughout the night tonight leading to the development of showers and thunderstorms. These storms will look to become severe starting out along the James River and moving east throughout the night.

The main risks will be for damaging wind gusts and large hail, but an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. The window of time for this will be rather limited as it does look like after 10:00 tonight this threat will really begin to subside quickly as the storms enter into Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. Behind the cold front will come much cooler air for tonight as yet again our lows will be in the 50′s for Monday morning.

The cloud cover will clear giving way for sunshine throughout the area for Monday with highs in the 70′s. Cloud cover will briefly return Monday evening beginning in western South Dakota and spread east throughout Monday night. This will bring us partly sunny skies for Tuesday. Highs will still be in the 70′s and be below normal for this time of the year.

We’ll continue with the dry streak throughout this week with limited rainfall chances on the way. Highs briefly warm up on Wednesday to the mid to upper 80′s to near 90 west, but then another cold front will knock them back down to the 70′s for Thursday. Same story, temperatures will briefly warm up once more heading into Saturday back to the mid to upper 80′s to near 90 west, but then another cold front will bring even cooler air for the following week. Highs north will only be in the upper 60′s with morning lows well down into the 40′s!

