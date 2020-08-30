Two deaths, large surge in coronavirus cases

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 425 new COVID-19 cases as active cases remain above 2,000.

The 425 new cases bring the state total 12,942, two days after the state announced an underreporting due to a ‘reporting aberration’. The increase in active cases brings the state to 2,428.

Current hospitalizations are at 79, down one from Friday.

The state also reported 177 more recoveries, the state total now sits at 10,347.

The death toll also increased from Friday to 167.

On Thursday, a Department of Health official said an aberration occurred Sunday evening during the automated geocoding process of new test results received. This geocoding process helps officials verify the state and county where the patient lives. State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said the problem has been fixed. He said the aberration did not affect the notification or investigation process.

