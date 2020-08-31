Beautiful Week Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While we continue to stress the need for some rainfall for portions of the area, we’re not going to have many opportunities whatsoever throughout this week. Cooler temperatures returned today which will bring lows in the 50′s yet again for tonight and into Tuesday morning. Expect a few more clouds on Tuesday morning before the sunshine returns for all of us by Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s as you go west.

We’ll get a brief warm up on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80′s to the lower 90′s in west central South Dakota. The sunshine will be sticking around as well. Another cold front will push through for Wednesday night and drop our highs to the 70′s once again for Thursday. Sunshine will continue to stick around. Highs will then begin to warm up on Friday back to around 80 degrees with - you guessed it - more sunshine.

This upcoming weekend we’ll have yet another brief warm up on Saturday back to the upper 80′s to the lower 90′s. A quick moving system will try to bring some rainfall to the area on Sunday, but at this point it doesn’t look strong enough to produce anything meaningful for rainfall accumulations. Highs on Sunday will fall back to the 70′s. Next week will remain even cooler yet with some of the coldest temperatures of the season - consistent mornings with lows in the 40′s and highs in the lower 70′s.

