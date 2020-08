SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries were back in action Sunday in St. Paul taking on the Saints.

Tyler Danish got the ball for the birds and gave up 5 hits and pitched 6 complete innings.

Logan Landon led the birds in the batting box with 3 hits.

The Canaries beat the Saints 3-2 to complete the sweep in St. Paul.

