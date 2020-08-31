Clearing Conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Any showers and thunderstorms will move out of the region and we are going to have some cooler weather in place. We’ll have highs in the 70s across the region with a light northwest wind. We will see temperatures gradually warm back into the mid 80s as we head into the middle of the week.

By the end of this week, we’ll see temperatures take a bit of a roller coaster ride. After the 80s return Wednesday, we’ll see temperatures drop back into the 70s Thursday. Highs will gradually climb back into the low 80s for Friday and eventually the mid to upper 80s for Saturday. Sunday will see a cold front move through and drop highs back into the 70s and bring a chance of thunderstorms across the region.

Looking ahead to next week, we will see highs mostly in the low to mid 70s. There’s a slight chance we could see a few thunderstorms next Tuesday. Otherwise, it looks like we’ll be staying dry.

