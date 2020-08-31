Advertisement

Coffee Shop brews up drinks and inclusion in Sioux Falls

Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new coffee shop in Sioux Falls isn’t just brewing up coffee, but also acceptance and inclusion.

Yakkity Yak Coffee Shack is run by individuals with intellectual and developmental differences. It opened two weeks ago.

Inside All American Gymnastics Academy, the baristas are busy brewing. Over 20 employees of all abilities work there. Some are wheelchair-bound, some are on the autism spectrum and others have cognitive impairments.

“The more opportunities people have, the more they see that they are able in so many areas of their life. There are so many times that people don’t think that people of different abilities can do things without help. But if you show that they are able to and challenge them a little bit they’ll surprise you in every single way,” said Store Manager Meredith Molseed.

Staff members are grateful for the opportunity.

“I’ve been looking for a year, so when I found out I had a job it was fun,” said Barista Emily.

“My favorite has been just making smoothies and coffee and being busy,” said Barista Jack.

Yeshua Prestan is a chef and barista. He’s visually impaired and cooks completely by touch.

“This place is amazing because it’s a very good opportunity for growth, for learning more,” said Prestan.

Molseed helps run the coffee shack.

“Special needs have been a part of my life my entire life and so to be able to give all people an opportunity to work and to be challenged is really rewarding and fulfilling,” said Molseed.

These past few weeks the staff have gained plenty of new skills.

“How to be friendly and learning things I’ve never learned before,” said Barista Amy.

And they can’t wait to share that with the Sioux Falls community.

August 31st-September 11th the coffee shop is offering $1 off a drink for teachers, admin, and students who show their school I.D.

