Deadly tornado leaves one dead near Miller

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last night’s severe weather turned deadly, following the death of a 73-year-old by a tornado north of Miller.

Paul Nelson died after a EF-1 tornado collected his motor home Sunday evening. His death is the first in the state since June 4th, 1999, when an EF-2 tornado touched down in Oglala Lakota County.

Paul Dean Nelson (Dakota News Now)

The Department of Public Safety says he was driving an RV, and hauling a trailer, on Highway 45, about 13 miles north of Miller. The tornado touched down, crossed the road and detached the trailer from the RV. Nelson and the RV landed in a field about 200 yards from the highway, in a field owned by Reno Brueggeman. Brueggeman was one of the first to get down to the upturned RV.

“And so we got in our vehicle and came down this way. And we ran into a guy that said an RV got swept off the highway. We immediately ran down to see if we could find what we could, and we found a car and a trailer in a ditch.” said Brueggeman.

Courtesy: Reno Brueggeman (Dakota News Now)

Nelson was declared dead at the scene. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate. Brueggeman said it’s hard to process what had happened only miles from his home.

“Victim of this terrible tragedy, it’s hard to come up on them. But you know, crops can be replaced, but lives can’t.”

Nelson is best known for his hunting lodge operation on the Paul Nelson Farm, which has hosted people like Tom Brokaw, former Vice President Dick Cheney and others. Nelson’s obituary and funeral arrangements can be found here.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.