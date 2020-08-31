How advertising has changed in 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

For companies and advertising agencies, advertising in 2020 is complicated, and due to the coronavirus and the social justice movement sweeping the country, which has forced many companies to rethink branding and ad campaigns.

Big brands like Quaker Oats and KFC have rolled back advertising campaigns following controversy in the past six months. Small businesses across the country, including in the Sioux Falls area, were forced to rethink advertising to ensure that people in ads where socially distant and adequately hygienic.

Changes to the way people shop, the need for social distancing, and the way some old forms of advertising are perceived by a new generation forces brands and ad agencies to grind current campaigns to a halt, restructuring a new approach from scratch.

“It can be tough because you get sort of cemented to a look and feel that can be hard to give up, and often times, many brands lean on that,” said Luke Tatge, the creative director for Epicosity, a local advertising agency.

Creating a new marketing campaign for many businesses has meant scrapping not only a current strategy, but up to a year of plans, to start fresh with a new creative direction.

“It’s about saying ‘What’s that clear message we need to send across every channel possible?’ and you have to have that message from and center, especially online across all platforms,” said Epicosity’s Vice President of Operations Chris Kappen.

Both Tatge and Kappen stressed the importance of excellent communication between an agency and company when launching a new advertisement direction as quickly as possible so that the new message for the brand is clear and cuts through the negativity or outdated nature of the old.

