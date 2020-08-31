Advertisement

Iowa continues to post high confirmed virus case numbers

(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa continues to record a high number of new positive coronavirus cases as the state continues to struggle with spreading virus in several counties, including those with university campuses.

Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health showed 611 new positive cases and two additional deaths, raising the total to 1,112 deaths.

With many K-12 schools back in class, some districts also are struggling with high levels of county virus activity.

Twelve counties have a positivity rate of 15% or higher. That’s the threshold Gov. Kim Reynolds has set for schools to request to go to online teaching.

