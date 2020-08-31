Advertisement

KKRC returns to Sioux Falls radio market with new format

Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MIX 97.3 is no more.

Monday morning, Townsquare Media Sioux Falls changed formats of the popular radio station. The company also changed call letters.

97.3 KKRC will air the greatest hits of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.

“The New 97.3 KKRC will be the home to all those totally awesome tunes from legendary artists like Prince, Elton John, Bon Jovi, Cyndi Lauper, Hall & Oates, Fleetwood Mac, Madonna, Journey, the Eagles, Billy Joel, Queen, the Go-Go’s, the Cars, Duran, Duran, Pat Benatar, Huey Lewis & the News, Blondie and more,” Townsquare Media Sioux Falls Director of Content and KKRC Brand Manager, Scott Maguire said.

The switch is also a return to the past for Sioux Falls Radio. The KKRC brand was previously heard in Sioux Falls from 1977 through 1990. During that time, KKRC dominated the airwaves of Sioux Falls as it broadcast its contemporary hits format at 1230 AM from 1977 through 1982. On New Year’s Day 1982, KKRC made the jump to the FM band at 93.5 where it stayed until September of 1990.

“We’ve been sharing with business owners that we’re bringing KKRC Radio back and we’ve heard nothing but positive comments,” Townsquare Media Sioux Falls Market President/VP Don Jacobs said. “Most people say, I remember KKRC, it was my favorite radio station. 97.3 KKRC will be a dominant radio station for businesses who want to reach women. Adding 97.3 KKRC to our great lineup of six other radio stations, there isn’t a business category we can’t help grow.”

Long-time Sioux Falls morning show duo, Ben & Patty will host The New KKRC Morning Show, weekdays from 6:00 until 10:00 a.m. Original KKRC on-air personality from the ’80s, Adam North has been tapped for the workday, Alan Helgeson will be riding shotgun with Sioux Falls Greatest Hits on the way home, and Sioux Falls radio veteran and Rick Springfield super fan, Karla Brown, will also be making occasional appearances.

