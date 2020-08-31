Sioux Falls Fire Rescue investigates cause of fire at business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Captain Robert Dykstra with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, the fire started around 12:15 AM Monday at a feed mill processing plant in the city. The plant was near 9th Street and Marion Road.

Firefighters had to use a ladder truck to fight the flames from the outside of the building. It was extinguished within 20 minutes, but crews remained at the business to put out small hot spots. They said the damage from the fire was contained to one area of the building.

No one was injured in the incident. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

