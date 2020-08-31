Advertisement

South Dakota reports 187 new COVID-19 cases Monday

As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 187 new COVID-19 cases Monday as the state continues to set new records for active cases.

The 187 new cases bring the state total to 13,509. 2,730 of those cases are currently active setting a new state record.

Current hospitalizations are down from Sunday to 76. Overall, 1,029 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The state also reported 101 new recoveries on Monday. 10,612 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19 in total.

COVID-19 deaths in the state remain at 167.

