Spotty Storms Overnight

Severe Threat Diminishes
By Tyler Roney
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:53 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A strong cold front that brought severe weather to the area including a couple of tornadoes will continue to push through the region. Behind the cold front will come much cooler air for tonight as yet again our lows will be in the 50′s for Monday morning.

The cloud cover will clear giving way for sunshine throughout the area for Monday with highs in the 70′s. Cloud cover will briefly return Monday evening beginning in western South Dakota and spread east throughout Monday night. This will bring us partly sunny skies for Tuesday. Highs will still be in the 70′s and be below normal for this time of the year.

We’ll continue with the dry streak throughout this week with limited rainfall chances on the way. Highs briefly warm up on Wednesday to the mid to upper 80′s to near 90 west, but then another cold front will knock them back down to the 70′s for Thursday. Same story, temperatures will briefly warm up once more heading into Saturday back to the mid to upper 80′s to near 90 west, but then another cold front will bring even cooler air for the following week. Highs north will only be in the upper 60′s with morning lows well down into the 40′s!

