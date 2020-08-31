Tigers sweep Twins in Detroit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a pair of losses Saturday, the Minnesota Twins looked to bounce back Sunday in Detroit.

Kenta Maeda got the start for the Twins and gave up 6 hits through 6 innings.

Jorge Polanco hit a solo Home Run in the top of the 3rd, but Sunday belonged to the Tigers as they would win 3-2 and sweep the series in Detroit.

Twins travel back to take on the Chicago White Sox on Monday in Minneapolis.

