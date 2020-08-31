Toby Keith reschedules Premier Center concert to 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Country singer-songwriter Toby Keith has rescheduled his Sioux Falls concert to 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Toby Keith was originally scheduled to perform at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on September 19. Toby Keith will now be coming to Sioux Falls on May 20, 2021.

Tickets purchased for the September date will be honored for the rescheduled date.

The press release sent Monday didn’t give a reason for the postponement but tour dates in June and July were previously rescheduled due to the pandemic.

With the postponement, Governor Noem’s Chris Young concert scheduled for October is the only upcoming act at the PREMIER Center.

