Tornado strikes RV near Miller killing 73-year-old driver

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An RV traveling north of Miller on Sunday was struck by a tornado, killing the driver, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service in Aberdeen tweeted a photo of the tornado that touched down at 6:13 pm, just north of Miller.

Stay weather aware this evening. Here's a picture of the tornado north of Miller around 613pm. Storms will continue to have the ability to not only produce large hail and damaging winds, but possibly tornados. #sdwx pic.twitter.com/zZEc8PUcVe — NWS Aberdeen (@NWSAberdeen) August 30, 2020

The South Dakota DPS says the RV was hauling a trailer with a small sedan on Highway 45 near mile marker 125 when the tornado touched down. The tornado crossed the highway from east to the west and caused the trailer to detach. The trailer and sedan came to rest in the west ditch and the RV came to rest on its roof 150-200 yards west of the roadway in a nearby field.

The 73-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.

