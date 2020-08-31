Advertisement

Tornado strikes RV near Miller killing 73-year-old driver

(NWS Aberdeen)
(NWS Aberdeen)(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An RV traveling north of Miller on Sunday was struck by a tornado, killing the driver, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service in Aberdeen tweeted a photo of the tornado that touched down at 6:13 pm, just north of Miller.

The South Dakota DPS says the RV was hauling a trailer with a small sedan on Highway 45 near mile marker 125 when the tornado touched down. The tornado crossed the highway from east to the west and caused the trailer to detach. The trailer and sedan came to rest in the west ditch and the RV came to rest on its roof 150-200 yards west of the roadway in a nearby field.

The 73-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.

