Woman dies in ambulance crash in southeastern South Dakota

JEFFERSON, S.D. (AP) - One person has died in an ambulance crash on Interstate 29 in southeastern South Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says the driver of the ambulance lost control of the vehicle about 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Jefferson.

The southbound ambulance crossed two lanes and the median before crashing into a semi in the northbound lanes. The impact caused the semi to roll on its side.

A 29-year-old passenger in the ambulance was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. The 22-year-old man driving the ambulance and the 62-year-old man behind the wheel of the semi suffered minor injuries.

The ambulance was not transporting any patients at the time.

