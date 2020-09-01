240 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Tuesday in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials say active COVID-19 are continuing to climb in South Dakota, though the state saw no additional deaths Tuesday.

An additional 240 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. Active cases rose by 20 to 2,750.

No new deaths were reported, as the state’s total remained at 167.

Current hospitalizations rose by two to 78.

