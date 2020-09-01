4-year starter at QB is leading Langford Lions to big things!

LANGFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -HAVING A FOUR YEAR STARTER IN ANY POSITION IN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL IS RARE... EVEN MORE AT QUARTERBACK. THAT’S WHY COLIN FREY OF LANGFORD AREA ISN’T THE NORM. THE SIX-FOOT... 175 POUND SENIOR HAS BEEN LEADING THE LIONS OFFENSE ALL THROUGHOUT HIGH SCHOOL. BUT IT WASN’T AN EASY TASK TO TAKE ON RIGHT OUT OF THE GATE.

“Right away, first game I was really nervous. Like, I didn’t know the expectations of what other teams were doing. They were way bigger than me than I was Freshman year,” says Frey.

BUT IT NEVER HELD HIM BACK. FREY LED THE LIONS TO THE 9-B CHAMPIONSHIP GAME THAT YEAR... FINISHING AS RUNNER-UPS. LANGFORD AREA COACH PAUL RAASCH SAYS THAT IT WAS MORE THAN WHAT HE COULD HOPE FOR.

“It’s not ideal having a Freshmen start but he was our best option. He had a real nice year. He had some good guys around him that year that really were good to him and helped him out.”

AND IT HELPS TO KNOW YOUR TEAMMATES AS WELL. FREY HAS BEEN PLAYING ALONG SIDE THE 12 OTHER SENIORS ON THE TEAM FOR MOST OF THEIR LIVES... EVEN BEFORE MIDDLE SCHOOL. MOST OF THEM BEING EIGTH GRADERS ON THE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM OF 20-15.

“I was quarterback throughout junior high too. So, I’ve been playing with them, I’ve been quarterback for six, seven years. I know what they run, I know to go. I mean, we’re just like one family now,” says Frey.

NOW THE LIONS... AFTER BOWING OUT IN THE FIRST ROUND OF THE PLAYOFFS LAST YEAR ARE LOOKING TO MAKE ONE FINAL RUN AT THE DOME WITH THEIR 13 SENIORS... WITH FREY UNDER CENTER.

“We’re going to try and make it a long way this year and hope we can make it all the way. But, we’ll see,” says Frey.

IN ABERDEEN... COOPER SEAMER... DAKOTA NEWS NOW SPORTS.

