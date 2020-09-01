Advertisement

Cleanup continues after latest round of severe weather

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Severe storms left their mark on north central South Dakota, damaging businesses and taking a life.

The National Weather service now says Sunday’s deadly tornado registered as an EF-2, with peak wind speeds of 120 mph. That twister took the life of Paul Nelson of Gettysburg, becoming the first deadly tornado in the state in over 20 years. Nelson’s RV landed in the field of Reno Brueggeman. He said while normally the damage to crops would be concerning, especially after last year’s wet weather, none of that matters when lives are on the line.

“In this area we look as good as anywhere in the state of South Dakota. But, like I said, crop losses can be replaced. Lost lives, you just can’t replace that.” said Brueggeman.

Sunday’s tornado capped off several days of severe storms that moved through central South Dakota. Four tornadoes touched down in Spink and Deuel counties, according to the National Weather Serivce. One of those tornadoes damaged businesses in Redfield, including Farmer’s Meat Processing. Alex Farmen, an employee, says he didn’t know what to expect when he came into work Friday morning.

“I saw trees down at our corner. I saw a trailer that wasn’t ours, and our sign down. I really didn’t know what to expect when I got here. Luckily, everything here was fine. I get inside and everything was O.K.” said Farmen.

These storms come almost on the one year anniversary of the storm system that brought tornadoes to Sioux Falls. However this isn’t due to changing patterns. Phil Schumacher, from the National Weather Service, said that there isn’t any evidence that more severe storms are arriving later in the year consistently.

In it’s report, the National Weather Service states that details about Sunday’s tornado are still being collected, pending more information from drone and satellite images.

