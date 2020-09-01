Advertisement

Colman man identified in fatal motorcycle crash near Beresford

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 43-year-old Colman man has been identified as the victim in a fatal two-vehicle crash near Hartford on Saturday.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a pickup truck was waiting to make a left turn into a business on South Dakota Highway 38 Saturday night. An eastbound motorcycle failed to slow down in time and struck the back of the pickup.

Authorities say the driver, 43-year-old Eric Top was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the motorcycle. Top was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital where he later died from his injuries. The 44-year-old motorcycle passenger and the 37-year-old truck driver were not injured.

The Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.

