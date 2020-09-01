Mix 97-3 changes name, launches 80’s music

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you lived in Sioux Falls back in the 80′s, you probably knew which station was playing the top hits. KKRC FM ruled the ratings. Adam North was one of the DJs.

“You know, we played some of Sioux Falls’ best hits back then. Great Air Staff lots of promotions lots of interaction with our listeners, just a great time,” said North.

Life has come full circle, with the revival of KKRC FM and North again at the microphone. Mix 97-3 teased the change by playing “Back in Time” by Huey Lewis and the News continually until 10 am Monday morning.

The beloved morning show hosts from Mix 97-3 continue on KKRC. Ben Davis and Patty Dee have been a radio due in Sioux Falls for decades.

“We want a lot of people to call into the show. We have great prizes to give away, it’s gonna be a blast. I think it’s just gonna be so much fun,” said Davis.

“It’s gonna be a ton of fun plus, this is the music that we were playing as we were growing up in radio,” said Dee.

Scott Maguire is the Operations Manager at Results Radio in Sioux Falls. “KKRC, back in the 80s was an institution in the market. And for us to be able to reintroduce 97-3 KKRC into Sioux Falls again is just a completely awesome feeling,” said Maguire.

“It’s like you’ve got a friend you haven’t seen for 30 years, and times have changed over that time span, but now you come back together and you pick up right where you left off,” said North.

In addition to playing 80′S music, KKRC will be playing some 70′s and 90′s music as well.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.