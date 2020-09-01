Advertisement

Nice, Mild Temperatures

Plenty of Sunshine
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 1, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to start with a few clouds around the region for our Tuesday. But those clouds will very quickly clear out and we should have plenty of sunshine! Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s in the east to the low to mid 80s out to the west. The wind shouldn’t be too strong today, either.

We’ll get a brief warm up on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s to the lower 90s in west central South Dakota. The sunshine will be sticking around as well. Another cold front will push through for Wednesday night and drop our highs to the 70s once again for Thursday. Sunshine will continue to stick around. Highs will then begin to warm up on Friday back to around 80 degrees with more sunshine.

This upcoming weekend we’ll have yet another brief warm up on Saturday back to the upper 80s to the lower 90s. A quick-moving system will try to bring some rainfall to the area on Sunday, but at this point it doesn’t look strong enough to produce anything meaningful for rainfall accumulations. Highs on Sunday will fall back to the 70s. Next week will remain even cooler yet with some of the coldest temperatures of the season - consistent mornings with lows in the 40s and highs in the lower 70s.

