Officials identify woman killed in crash near Jefferson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say an Iowa woman was killed in an ambulance crash this weekend in southeast South Dakota.
Twenty-nine-year-old Tonya Bruscher of Brunsville, Iowa died in Saturday’s crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.
The crash took place on Interstate 29 one mile south of Jefferson around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Troopers say the driver of an ambulance lost control, crossed the median, and struck a semi-truck and trailer. The impact caused the semi-truck to roll onto its side.
Bruscher was a passenger in the ambulance. Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt, and was thrown from the vehicle. She died at the scene.
The driver of the ambulance, a 22-year-old Iowa man, was hospitalized with minor injuries. The 62-year-old Minnesota man driving the semi received minor injuries, and did not require hospitalization.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.
A social media post on the School of EMS Facebook page identified Bruscher as a paramedic student.
