Advertisement

Officials identify woman killed in crash near Jefferson

Generic ambulance
Generic ambulance(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say an Iowa woman was killed in an ambulance crash this weekend in southeast South Dakota.

Twenty-nine-year-old Tonya Bruscher of Brunsville, Iowa died in Saturday’s crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The crash took place on Interstate 29 one mile south of Jefferson around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Troopers say the driver of an ambulance lost control, crossed the median, and struck a semi-truck and trailer. The impact caused the semi-truck to roll onto its side.

Bruscher was a passenger in the ambulance. Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt, and was thrown from the vehicle. She died at the scene.

The driver of the ambulance, a 22-year-old Iowa man, was hospitalized with minor injuries. The 62-year-old Minnesota man driving the semi received minor injuries, and did not require hospitalization.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

A social media post on the School of EMS Facebook page identified Bruscher as a paramedic student.

Today our family is mourning. We were recently informed that one of our paramedic students, Tonya Bruscher, was involved...

Posted by School of EMS on Monday, August 31, 2020

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tips for safe driving in a school zone

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Colton Molesky
More parents opt for students to choose alternative modes of transportation over a school bus, making school zones as busy as ever.

News

10 more charged in Minneapolis looting, vandalism

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors in Hennepin County have filed charges against ten additional people accused of looting and causing damage in downtown Minneapolis last week.

National

15 years later, Walmart to launch its answer to Amazon Prime

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Walmart’s online sales are growing rapidly, especially during the pandemic, when more people have turned to the company to order groceries online and pick them up at a store.

News

Worthington native will run virtual Boston Marathon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Erik Thorstenson
Worthington native will run virtual Boston Marathon.

Latest News

News

Tips for safe driving in a school zone

Updated: 1 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Tips for safe driving in a school zone

Updated: 1 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

One person injured after trying to save dog from burning home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
According to Battalion Chief Michael Clauson, a person received extensive burns after going into their home to try and save their dog Monday night.

News

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Gov. Noem continues to watch hospitalization numbers as COVID-19 cases skyrocket in South Dakota

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
Gov. Noem continues to watch hospitalization numbers as COVID-19 cases skyrocket in South Dakota

News

Deadly tornado leaves one dead near Miller

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
One man is dead after a tornado struck his RV, the first deadly tornado accident in South Dakota in over 20 years.