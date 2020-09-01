Advertisement

One person injured after trying to save dog from burning home

According to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, a person tried to save their dog inside their burning home Monday night.
According to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, a person tried to save their dog inside their burning home Monday night.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person was injured after a fire broke out at a home in central Sioux Falls.

According to Battalion Chief Michael Clauson, the fire started around 10:45 PM Monday in a detached garage of a home near 22nd Street and Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls. The flames ended up spreading to the house.

When firefighters arrived, neighbors told them a resident had gone back inside the house to get their dog. The resident was unable to find the dog, and came back outside. Firefighters entered the home and were able to find and rescue the dog.

The resident received extensive burns. They were transported to the hospital for more medical care. None of the firefighters were injured.

It took 20 minutes to put the fire out, but crews stayed at the house for another three hours to contain the hot spots. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

