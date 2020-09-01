Advertisement

Petition created as Debra Blackcrow murderer gets sentence commuted amid pandemic

There is a change.org petition circulating to try and ensure the man convicted of killing an Oglala Sioux woman serves the entirety of his sentence.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There is a change.org petition circulating to try and ensure the man convicted of killing an Oglala Sioux woman serves the entirety of his sentence.

Debra BlackCrow was seven months pregnant and living in San Bernadino, California when she was murdered by her husband, a former parole officer.

Governor Newsom recently commuted his sentence due to COVID, among what he says are other reasons. The victim’s daughter only recently learned of his hearing on September 3.

Native and non-native communities across the nation are asking anyone willing, to contact Newsom’s office to protest his early release.

“We have so many working for justice for native women, they don’t get justice, there are many that have committed these acts on native women and they walk free. Native women, there’s this idea that their lives don’t matter, whether or not that’s true in modern times, it certainly plays a part,” says South Dakota State Representative Tamara St. John.

St. John says justice was served in this case of two consecutive 15-30 year sentences for both Debra’s life and that of her unborn child.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

