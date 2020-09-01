Advertisement

Police: Sioux Falls man punched woman, bit arresting officers

David Alberto Gonsalez Campos
David Alberto Gonsalez Campos(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after police say he punched a woman a bit two officers while being arrested.

Sioux Falls Police say two cars were meeting up to switch passengers near 8th and Lake when the suspect punched the victim. The victim followed the suspect back to his car and the driver of the other vehicle called police, police say.

Officers found the suspect’s vehicle nearby and stopped it. Police say responding officers attempted to get the suspect out of the vehicle when he bit them.

30-year-old David Alberto Gonsalez Campos is facing multiple assault charges and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

