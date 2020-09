SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A long-time Sioux Falls restaurant is permanently closing its doors.

Spezia, an Italian restaurant that closed in March as the coronavirus pandemic began, will not reopen, SiouxFalls.Business reports.

The restaurant has served Sioux Falls since 1994.

Read the full SiouxFalls.Business report here.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.