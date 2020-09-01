Tomscha happy to be in pennant race with Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries are suddenly in the home stretch of their 60 game season and it’s been extra fun to go out to the ballpark and see 2 local guys (Logan Landon of Sioux Falls) performing well. Damek Tomscha has led the league for much of the year in RBI’s and has 44 which is 5 more than anyone else. He’s also 2nd in the league in hitting with a .345 average. And the Sioux City native is glad to be in a pennant chase whether it’s a shorter season or not... As a ball player that’s what you play for.

”I think every year you’re trying to win and you’re playing the game to win, so it’s just another year when it comes to that. Whether they play 60 games or 100 games the Canaries are still trying to win championships and I think Mike did a good job of putting together a good roster and hopefully we can start clicking down the home stretch and play well,” says Tomscha.

Tomscha is a big reason why the Birds are now in 2nd place after a weekend sweep. They have a 2-1/2 game cushion on 3rd place St. Paul and only the top 2 teams make the best of 7 championship series. Milwaukee leads the Birds by 1.5 games.

