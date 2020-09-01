University of Minnesota announces plan to return students to campuses

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The University of Minnesota has released its plan to return students to three of its campuses after delaying move-ins and in-person classes.

The plan by University President Joan Gabel outlines multiple steps that ease over time, include curfews, limited on-campus activities and access to facilities.

The announcement comes after regents voted last week to delay residence hall move-ins and most in-person classes on Twin Cities, Duluth and Rochester campuses for two weeks.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 502 new coronavirus cases and six deaths Tuesday, with hospitalizations dipping below 300 for the first time since Aug. 21.

