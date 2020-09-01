Worthington native will run virtual Boston Marathon
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Worthington native Kaitlin Goforth will run a virtual Boston Marathon on Labor Day in her hometown. Since the Boston Marathon was postponed twice due to the pandemic, runners who qualified were asked to do a virtual run and submit their times. We had a live interview with Goforth on Dakota News Now Morning.
