35,000 expected to vote absentee in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s 63 days to the General Election and absentee ballots are expected to play a big part in this year’s vote.

Both Minnehaha County and Sioux Falls city officials want to ensure the election process is accurate and timely.

The Absentee Ballot Task Force was formed after the election this past June, with the goal of ensuring this November’s election runs smoothly.

Made up of area business leaders, government officials, and other professionals, the Absentee Ballot Task Force has been asked to provide recommendations on how the county can improve the handling of absentee ballots.

Sioux Falls City Councilor Curt Soehl is a member of the Absentee Ballot Task Force, he says having an election process that is bulletproof is vital to the community.

“I think, going forward, if our recommendations are followed, we know that it’s going happen, it’s going to be a fair and honest election,” Soehl said.

Back in June, the 2020 Primary Election ran concurrently with the 2020 City of Sioux Falls Municipal Election, for which around 15,000 absentee ballots were received.

In the upcoming General Election, the County Auditor’s Office projects up to 35,000 voters in Minnehaha County to vote by absentee ballot.

“There’s so much manual labor that goes into absentee ballots,” Soehl said. “We’re trying to figure out how that can be streamlined, what we can do to make sure that process works better, and quicker.”

Sioux Falls City Councilor Alex Jensen was on the ballot during the June election, he says the need to be timely and accurate cannot be overstated.

“More people are going to vote absentee in this election,” Jensen said. “We need to make sure the result is secure, is safe, and we need to make sure that the result gets to the people in a timely fashion, so that they see what has happened in their election.”

To make this happen, the task force recommends the Auditor’s Office bring in 20 more employees specifically to help process absentee ballots.

In addition, the task force has asked Auditor Bob Litz to request an exception from the Secretary of State, that Minnehaha County be allowed a temporary extension to the time period allowed on and before the Day of Election to process absentee ballots.

“It’s going to take 48 hours to count all the ballots that come in,” Soehl said.

