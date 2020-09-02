Airline to offer direct flights from Sioux Falls to Charlotte

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Flyers traveling out of the Sioux Falls Regional Airport will soon have another direct-flight option.

American Airlines will begin offering nonstop service between Sioux Falls and Charlotte, N.C. beginning on Nov. 4, SiouxFalls.Business reports.

The Charlotte flight will bring Sioux Falls to 14 destinations served directly.

