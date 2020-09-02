Advertisement

Big night for Roosevelt in soccer, Harrisburg in softball and Watertown in volleyball

Lots of local highlights from soccer, softball and volleyball
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS and HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a great day for both Roosevelt soccer teams as the boys shut out O’Gorman 2-0 on goals by Gavin Groos and Ethan Gierach and the girls also beat the Knights 2-1 at Howard Wood Field. Mya Drager scored first and Ellie Ripperda tied it for the Knights before RHS won it late in the second half on a goal by Macie Haggerty.

The top team in Class “A” softball, the Harrisburg Tigers built a 5-0 lead behind the hitting and pitching of Tevan Bryant and hung on to beat Washington 5-3 and then 7-6. Makayla Hudson had a 2-run single for the Tigers.

And in volleyball the 2nd-ranked Arrows of Watertown in Class “AA” went to Harrisburg and swept the Tigers 3-0. Emerson Smith had 10 kills and Jadyn Hoftiezer 9 for the Arrows. Abby Meister led both teams with 11 kills for Harrisburg.

