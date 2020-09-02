Birds slammed by RedHawks in tough loss in Fargo

FARGO, ND (Dakota News Now) -An early 6-0 deficit was too much for the Sioux Falls Canaries to overcome on Tuesday night in Fargo. The Birds dropped the opener of a three-game set 7-3 at Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks put up four in the first and two more in the second, hanging on for their eighth win in a row. Clint Coulter and Logan Landon both homered for Sioux Falls in the victory; Landon has now hit safely in 19 straight games.

Birds starter Tanner Anderson allowed the RedHawks to load the bases in the bottom of the first, and Fargo-Moorhead third baseman Leo Piña hit a grand slam to right to make it 4-0. Two Birds errors led to a pair of unearned runs for Fargo-Moorhead in the second.

Coulter’s homer, a two-run blast off the scoreboard in left, made it 6-2 RedHawks. It was Coulter’s 10th home run of the season.

Anderson pitched four innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits. He walked two and struck out one.

D.J. Sharabi pitched innings five and six for the Birds, allowing an unearned run in the fifth on a Christian Ibarra RBI single.

Landon’s homer, a solo shot to lead off the sixth, brought the game to its final score.

Madison Younginer pitched the seventh for Sioux Falls, striking out the side in order. Nicco Blank faced the minimum in the eighth for the Canaries, recording two K’s.

UP NEXT

Sioux Falls looks to level the series with Fargo-Moorhead Wednesday night at 7:02 p.m. Birds ace of staff Tyler Herron will take the mound against RedHawks lefty John Anderson.

