Brookings City Council considers adding restrictions amid COVID spike in the community

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Brookings County, Brookings city leaders are holding a special meeting Wednesday evening. They’ll consider a vote on implementing new restrictive measures in the city.

It isn’t coming without opposition from some in the community though.

The City of Brookings is one of only a few places in the state to still have any restrictions, and now the city wants to add more.

For bars and restaurants in Brookings, the past five months have been tough.

Now, with the city potentially adding more restrictions in light of a recent COVID spike in the community, Reed Mahlke, a lawyer representing local bars and restaurants in Brookings, says business owners are worried it may be too much to overcome.

“Many of them are struggling but still employing a lot of people in the community,” Mahlke said. “Now, we’re being faced with giving up what little profit we had available on a day-in-day-out basis, for an unforeseen period of time.”

In Wednesday night’s special city council meeting, councilors will be looking to make four amendments to the city ordinance Brookings already has in place.

The first amendment targets house parties and would not allow any gatherings of 10 or more unrelated people in someone’s home. However, it will not impact church services or other similar activities.

The second attempts to limit the number of people gathering in public spaces, prohibiting bars, restaurants, and retailers from selling alcoholic beverages after 10 pm, Thursday through Saturday night.

The third and fourth amendments would combine to require residents to wear masks in public spaces, with the exception of when they are eating or drinking.

“It’s a fine balance having to balance out, not only the economy but also the health implications of this community that will be long-lasting in both areas,” Brookings City Manager Paul Briseno said.

Currently, Brookings has 167 active cases of COVID-19.

Undoubtedly the rise coming, in part, because of students returning to South Dakota State University. But, locals don’t see a need for added restrictions.

Former Brookings City Council Member and Small Business Owner Jael Thorpe says city leaders need to focus on hospitalization numbers, of which Brookings County has had six since the start of the pandemic.

“The virus is not going away, we were told that from the start that most of us would get it, it’s just about flattening the curve,” Thorpe said. “So, for (Brookings) to continue to stand out as this little hub of restriction in the state, it just doesn’t make sense.”

Brookings Resident Noah Clair says the amendments would infringe on the people’s Constitutional rights.

“I truly believe the beauty of the American dream is to be able to live free and as you choose,” Clair said. “I understand if you’re scared of the virus, stay home, exercise that right to stay home, but as a community, and as a country, we need to learn to move forward.”

Wednesday night’s meeting will take place at 7 pm at Brookings City Hall. City leaders are encouraging anyone with concerns to attend that meeting or contact a city councilor.

