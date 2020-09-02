Advertisement

Brookings City Council to consider tighter COVID-19 restrictions

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings City Council is holding a special meeting to consider stronger measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the city - including potentially limiting all residential gatherings in the city.

The council will meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. to consider and ordinance extending the city’s COVID-19 regulations, as well as a resolution that would strengthen those measures.

The city’s current COVID-19 ordinance is in effect through Sept. 8. A second reading of a measure extending that ordinance will take place Wednesday night. A third reading to finalize and approve the extension is scheduled for Sept. 8.

However, the most talked-about item from Wednesday night’s special meeting is a resolution that could potentially add amendments to the guidelines. Some of the amendments up for consideration include:

  • Place restrictions on all residential gatherings larger than ten people
  • Limit hours of bars and restaurants to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday
  • Limit the sale of alcohol to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday
  • Require masks for all events that require a permit where six foot social distancing cannot be achieved
  • Require masks in public places where six foot social distancing cannot be achieved

If any of these amendments were added via the resolution, they would take effect immediately.

A memo from City Manager Paul Briseno said the city is considering these stronger measures because coronavirus cases have increased “dramatically” over the past week.

This spike comes shortly after both South Dakota State University and the Brookings School District returned to class. State health officials have recently said a majority of the state’s recent increase in cases are among younger people.

